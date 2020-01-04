Britain advises its nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran

WEB DESK

The British government has advised UK nationals to avoid travelling to Iraq and Iran in face of heightened tensions in West Asia following the US killing of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Britain’s foreign office said in a statement that following the death of Qasem Soleimani and heightened tensions in the region, British nationals are advised against all travel to Iraq and Iran.

The advisory, however, made an exception to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, urging its citizens to consider carefully whether it’s essential to travel to Iran.

The British Foreign Office urged UK nationals in the region to remain vigilant and monitor the media carefully.

On Friday, the US military killed Soleimani in an airstrike outside Baghdad international airport that shocked the Islamic republic and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East. British foreign minister Dominic Raab has also urged all parties to de-escalate saying the conflict is in the interest of none.