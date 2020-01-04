World cannot afford another war in the Gulf: UN Secretary-General

AMN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, following the killing of Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

Voicing deep concern over escalation of tensions in the Gulf, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said, the Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf and deeply concerned with the recent escalation.

The UN Chief said this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.