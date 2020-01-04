FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2020 07:18:50      انڈین آواز
Ad

World cannot afford another war in the Gulf: UN Secretary-General

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday cautioned that the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf, following the killing of Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

Voicing deep concern over escalation of tensions in the Gulf, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said, the Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf and deeply concerned with the recent escalation.

The UN Chief said this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Defending champions Lagat and Alemu return to the Tata Mumbai Marathon

HSB / AMN / Mumbai Defending champions Cosmas Lagat and Worknesh Alemu will return to the Tata Mumbai Marat ...

Hockey India shortlists 25 Probables for Senior Women National Camp

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Saturday shortlisted 25 Probables for the 17-da ...

No reason why we can’t qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri

HSB / New Delhi As the dawn of 2020 has settled down, ace striker Sunil Chhetri isn’t much willing to ru ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!