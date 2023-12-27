इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2023 04:13:27      انڈین آواز

US shoots down 12 attack drones and five missiles in Southern Red Sea launched by Iran-backed Houthis

Published On:

WEB DESK

The United States says it has shot down 12 attack drones and five missiles in the Southern Red Sea, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis.

There was no damage to ships in the area or injuries reported, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The US announcement followed the Israel Defence Forces’ statement on downing a hostile aerial target heading toward Israel. Iran-backed Houthis claimed firing drones at Eilat in solidarity with Gaza. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari termed the attacks “acts of terror” directed by Iran.

The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait. 

