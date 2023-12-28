PML-N declares Nawaz Sharif as its PM candidate for the upcoming General Elections

AMN

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) today declared former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming General Elections. Nawaz Sharif will now seek a fourth term in the Prime Minister’s office after being declared the consensus candidate of the party.

Mr Sharif returned to Pakistan in October after four years in self-imposed exile in London, evading prison sentences related to corruption charges. Nawaz Sharif’s convictions and sentences were overturned on appeal, providing him with the eligibility to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8. Sharif has filed his nominations from National Assembly (NA)-130 Lahore against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Dr Yasmin Rashid and 22 other candidates. Sharif has also submitted nomination papers for National Assembly-15 Mansehra