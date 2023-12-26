Russian Warship Damaged in Ukrainian Air Strike at Crimea’s Feodosiya Port

AMN

Russia has confirmed that one of its warships has been damaged in a Ukrainian air strike on a Black Sea port. The attack took place at Feodosiya in Russian-occupied Crimea this morning. Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that the large landing warship Novocherkassk was hit by guided missiles fired from Ukrainian aircraft.

According to the Russian-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, one person was killed in the attack while several others were injured. He also said that six buildings were damaged and a small number of people had to be taken to temporary accommodation centers. However, the port is functioning normally. Ukrainian forces had earlier attacked the Novocherkassk port in March 2022. Russia has controlled the Crimean peninsula since 2014 and its forces have been stationed there.