US Senate passes record 858 billion US dollars in annual defense spending

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record 858 billion US dollars in annual defense spending. It is 45 billion dollars more than proposed by President Joe Biden. It includes 10 billion dollars in security aid for Taiwan and 800 million dollars for Ukraine. Senators supported the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) setting policy for the Pentagon, by an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority. The NDAA also includes a number of other measures, including repealing the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, raising military pay, and imposing restrictions on engagement with Russia.