US Secretary of State lauds India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded India as an extraordinary success story during his address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

Secretary Blinken was addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024. He also highlighted the positive influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and programs on the Indian populace. Emphasizing on the strong rapport between US President Joe Biden and PM Modi, Secretary Blinken said that their discussions span a wide range of topics, including the robust ties between the United States and India.

India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavor, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts. There is regular high-level interaction between PM Modi and President Biden. The respective leaders had several bilateral meetings and met on the sidelines of multilateral events.



India and the US share cooperation in defence, security, counter-terrorism, cyber security, trade, and economic relations.