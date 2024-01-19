India Aims for 300 Million Domestic Air Passengers by 2030

@JM_Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia Thursday said, the government is making relentless efforts to make the country the third largest aviation sector in the world in next three years from the fifth position currently. He said the domestic passenger market will grow to 300 million by 2030. Addressing the media on the sidelines of Wings India 2024 in Hyderabad today, the Minister said the country should increase its aviation capacity to 2000 aircraft from the current 700 plus by 2030.

He also said, several aviation infrastructure works including two greenfield airports will be inaugurated in next few months. The Minister also said ten thousand self-help group women will be given free drone pilot training and they will be given substantial subsidy on drones with an aim to strengthen rural aviation skills. He further said, today Indian aviation sector witnessed landmark purchase order of 150 aircrafts at the Wings India 2024 among other significant developments.



He also said stringent action will be taken against airlines if they violate the Standard Operative Procedures as far as passenger