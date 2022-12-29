US Secretary of State calls on Taliban to reverse decision of banning women employees of NGOs from workplace

WEB DESK

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on the Taliban to reverse their decision of banning women employees of NGOs from the workplace. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Blinken stressed that millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.

Blinken’s statement comes after the Taliban on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work in the country. The decision comes a few days after the Taliban ordered the closure of universities to female students across the country. Earlier, the United Nations Security Council had said that the decision of the Taliban will have an immediate and significant impact on humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.