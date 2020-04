WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump was tested negative for coronavirus in his second test. P Conley, Physician to the US President said that Mr Trump was tested again for COVID-19, utilising a new, rapid-point-of-care test capability. He added that the sample collection took just one minute and results were reported back in 15 minutes.

Talking to reporters, the US President said, his second test was better and quicker than the first.