US President Trump & his Russian counterpart Putin to hold talks on ending Ukraine conflict

Mar 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks today on ending the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations are underway for talks between the two leaders. However, he refused to go into details of what the two leaders would talk about.

On Sunday, President Trump announced plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart, as part of his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He mentioned that land and power plants would be key topics in the conversation.

This will be the second publicly disclosed talk between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in January. In their previous conversation in February, Trump and Putin agreed to initiate high-level talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

