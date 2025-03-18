Indonesia: Three earthquakes hit North Sumatra

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three earthquakes struck the country today, with a 5.5-magnitude tremor hitting North Sumatra province this morning. The country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said the epicentre was located 17 kilometres southeast of North Tapanuli Regency at a depth of 10 kilometres. According to the North Sumatra Provincial Disaster Management Agency, one person was killed and another injured in the earthquake. Several houses and a road were severely damaged, and risk assessments are underway. Earlier, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Maluku province, while a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit East Nusa Tenggara province last night. No tsunami alert was issued following the three earthquakes, as the tremors were not expected to generate large waves.