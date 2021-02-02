US President may re-impose sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has said that the United States may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar in connection with the coup there. In a statement today, Biden said that Washington will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack.

Biden also said that the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law.

Biden added that the United States removed sanctions on Myanmar over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of US sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action.