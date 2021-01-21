US President Joe Biden begins to undo Donald Trump’s key policies

AMN/ WEB DESK
US President Joe Biden has begun to undo some of Donald Trump’s key policies, hours after being sworn in. President Biden signed 15 executive orders, firstly to boost the federal response to the coronavirus crisis. Other orders reverse the Trump administration’s stance on climate change and immigration.
A series of measures will be enacted to tackle the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 4 lakh lives in the US. There will be a mandate to wear masks and practise social distancing on all federal government property. A new office will be set up to coordinate the response to the pandemic and the US will halt the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).Mr Biden has also pledged to make the fight against climate change a top priority of his administration.
He signed an executive order beginning the process of rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement, from which Mr Trump formally withdrew the US last year. Mr Biden has also revoked the presidential permit granted to the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline, which environmentalists and Native American groups have fought for more than a decade. On immigration Mr Biden has revoked the Trump administration’s emergency declaration that helped fund the building of a wall along the Mexican border and also ended a travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries.