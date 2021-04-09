Dr. Harshvardhan rejects claims of poucity of vaccines in India
US Navy conducts patrol in Indian waters without prior consent

WEB DESK

In a move that could effect cordial bilateral ties, the US Navy conducted a ‘navigation operation’ within Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without any intimation to India.

The US 7th Fleet officially admitted the violation, saying, “On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law.”

The Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) was carried out on April 7.

Adding further, the US 7th Fleet statement termed India’s claims on EEZ as inconsistent. “India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law.”

While India ratified the UNCLOS in 1982, the US is not a signatory.

“On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law.”

“India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law. This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims.”

The Indian Navy or the Ministry of External Affairs are yet to respond to the US 7th Fleet’s statement.

India and the US are strategic allies, and have conducted joint naval exercises.

US, India, Japan, and Australia are members of the Quad, which is viewed as a counter to China.

“We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements,” the US 7th Fleet said

