US: Mike Pence withdraws from presidential race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. He made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Pence is the first major Republican candidate to suspend his campaign in a race led by former President Donald Trump.

Mr Pence had languished in recent polls and had struggled to gain the support of Republican voters. He said in a statement that though he was leaving this campaign, but he would never leave the fight for conservative values.

The 64-year-old lost the support of many Republican voters when he publicly broke with Mr Trump over the 6th of January Capitol riot in 2021, and when he presided over the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election results in Congress.

Mr Pence’s decision to withdraw from the Republican presidential campaign came shortly before the third presidential debate on the 8th of November. 

