Israel to allow more humanitarian aid to enter southern part of Gaza from Egypt

Israel has said, it will allow an increase in aid to Gaza in the coming days. A senior official of the Israeli Defence Ministry said that in the coming week, they are planning to increase dramatically the amount of assistance headed for Gaza from Egypt.

The official called on Palestinian civilians to head to what he described as a humanitarian zone in the south of the territory. Colonel Elad Goren of Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency said, they still recommend that the evacuated civilian population should go to the humanitarian zone, the southern region of Khan Younis.