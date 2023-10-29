Pakistan: Son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil died of bullet injury..

AMN / WEB DESK

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday, his family said.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

‘Asim Jamil dies of bullet wound’

According to Multan RPO Sohail Chaudhry, “Asim died of a bullet wound.” Responding to a question, the police officer said that the police reached the site and were collecting information about the incident.

The RPO added that Asim received a bullet in his chest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report in this regard from the Multan RPO.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that the IG has directed to ascertain the causes of Asim’s death in the light of evidence and the forensic report. The spokesperson further said that Khanewal DPO and other senior officials have reached the scene and evidence has been collected.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Asim, PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the religious scholar and the beavered family.

“We all share your grief and pain,” he said, adding that their prayers and sympathies are with them.

The PML-N leader also prayed that “May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and rest the departed soul in eternal peace”.