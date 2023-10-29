इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 11:58:44      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil died of bullet injury..

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Maulana Tariq Jamil with his son. — X/@CricketwithAnas

AMN / WEB DESK

Asim Jamil, son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, passed away in Punjab’s Talamba on Sunday, his family said.

Confirming the news in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tariq said the “accidental death” had turned the atmosphere mournful.

“We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in heaven,” he added.

‘Asim Jamil dies of bullet wound’

According to Multan RPO Sohail Chaudhry, “Asim died of a bullet wound.” Responding to a question, the police officer said that the police reached the site and were collecting information about the incident.

The RPO added that Asim received a bullet in his chest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report in this regard from the Multan RPO.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that the IG has directed to ascertain the causes of Asim’s death in the light of evidence and the forensic report. The spokesperson further said that Khanewal DPO and other senior officials have reached the scene and evidence has been collected.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Asim, PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the religious scholar and the beavered family.

“We all share your grief and pain,” he said, adding that their prayers and sympathies are with them.

The PML-N leader also prayed that “May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and rest the departed soul in eternal peace”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart