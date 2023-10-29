इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 11:58:37      انڈین آواز

Israel’s Gaza invasion- Day 23: Over a dozen dead in Israel’s fresh attack on Gaza mosque

Arab media reported Sunday that 13 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in an Israeli attack on Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque of Deir al-Bila in central Gaza.

Many houses adjacent to the mosque were also completely destroyed by the Israeli bombardment. Eyewitnesses reported that multiple children were also martyred in the Israeli barbaric bombardment.

Israeli army Sunday warned Palestinians to evacuate the Al-Quds hospital and bombarded the areas near the hospital, Arab media reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over the Israeli army’s threat to evacuate the hospital. It is impossible to evacuate the hospital without endangering the lives of the patients, WHO said.

Furthermore, the Israeli army claimed that there is no shortage of food, water and medicine in Gaza, a claim that has been contested by their ally USA.

US officials said that according to reliable international partners in Gaza, shortages of food, water, and medicine persist in the area.

US national security spokesman Jack Sullivan Kabayan said Sunday that Israel must distinguish between Palestinian citizens amid the ongoing conflict.

The Gaza media office reported Sunday that approximately 10,000 Palestinians have been killed or trapped under rubble since the onset of Israeli attacks on October 7. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has raised the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression to 8008, with concerns of a significant increase as thousands are feared buried under debris.

The United Nations (UN) warned Sunday that “civil order” was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said wheat, flour and other supplies had been pillaged at several warehouses.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege,” said UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White.

One of the warehouses in the central town of Deir al-Balah had been used to store supplies from humanitarian convoys that began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on October 21, it said.

“Thousands of people broke into several UNRWA warehouses and distribution centres in the middle and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies,” UNRWA said.

