इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2023 05:52:32      انڈین آواز

Israel says Hamas war has entered new phase

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Israel Defence Force (IDF) said, they were heading towards a new phase of the ongoing war on Hamas and will launch an assault from land, sea and air in Gaza.

IDF spokesperson  Daniel Hagari in a video message said the Hamas committed a crime against humanity on the 7th of October. He added Israel is in a war it did not start and it did not seek.

Reiterating the claim that the Hamas terrorists were using civilians as human shields in the ongoing conflict, Hagari urged the latter to move towards the south of Gaza. Hagari said, “Our fight is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza”.

Earlier Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, who have expressed concern about the intensifying attacks on Gaza.

The Missing Families Forum said the night when troops moved into northern Gaza had been “the worst” so far. It complained that no-one had explained “whether the ground operation endangers the well-being of the 229 hostages”.

Mr Netanyahu has promised to do everything possible to bring them home. Ahead of the meeting, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said their relatives “are anxious about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation” of the Israeli military’s actions.

In response to the statement, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he would meet representatives of the group on Sunday.

The hostages were taken by Hamas gunmen during an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on the 7th of October in which 1,400 people were killed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

جنرل اسمبلی: غزہ میں امدادی کارروائیوں کے لیے التوائے جنگ پر قرارداد منظور

اردن کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی قرارداد میں غزہ میں انسانی امدادی ک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart