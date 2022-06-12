US judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN/ WEB DESK

A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US district judge in Las Vegas, with the legal team behind the complaint being chastised.

Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga of Nevada, who claimed the Portuguese soccer star assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

The judge accused Mayorga’s attorneys of “abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process” and stated that as a result, Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case.

In September of last year, Mayorga filed a complaint alleging sexual assault by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the allegations.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player and one of the biggest stars in world football.