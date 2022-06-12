FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jun 2022 03:06:00      انڈین آواز

US judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US district judge in Las Vegas, with the legal team behind the complaint being chastised.

Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga of Nevada, who claimed the Portuguese soccer star assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

The judge accused Mayorga’s attorneys of “abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process” and stated that as a result, Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case.

In September of last year, Mayorga filed a complaint alleging sexual assault by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the allegations.
Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player and one of the biggest stars in world football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa wins Group ‘A’ title in Norway Chess Tournament

AMN India's Grand Master and top-seeded player R. Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Group 'A' event with ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana retains lead in medals tally followed by Maharashtra & Manipur

In the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana has retained the top position in the medal tally with 33 gold, 27 silv ...

NHRC takes suo moto cognizance of media reports of woman cyclist’s complaint against coach

AMN/ WEB DESK The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart