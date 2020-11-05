US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory

2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
Democrat Joe Biden is inching towards a victory in the closely contested US presidential election. With 264 projected electoral college votes, Biden needs just six more to win the race to the White House. Biden is also predicted to win the key states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to US media Biden also has an edge in Nevada, which will give him six more votes to cross the finish line, but the results are unlikely to come until the weekend.

US President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral projected votes.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon.

Biden could reach the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to win the election if in addition to Michigan and Wisconsin, he holds on to his leads in Arizona and Nevada. All but Nevada went for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

In the U.S. Electoral College system, the popular vote winner in each state — with two exceptions, Maine and Nebraska — receives all of that state’s electoral votes, which are allocated on the basis of population.

States do not declare a winner before all votes are counted, but news organizations project winners when they conclude there are not enough uncounted votes remaining to change the outcome.

