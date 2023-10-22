इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2023 02:27:25      انڈین آواز

US imposes sanctions on 3 China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable technology to Pakistan

Published On:

WEB DESK

US has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable items and technology for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, the US State Department said.

The US State Department has said that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime.  China has been the main supplier of arms and defence equipment to Pakistan’s military modernisation programme. The three companies sanctioned are General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. The sanctions come days after Pakistan conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.

