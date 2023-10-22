US welcomes arrival of aid trucks from Egypt in the war-torn Gaza Strip

WEB DESK

United States has welcomed the arrival of aid trucks from Egypt in the war-torn Gaza Strip and has urged all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open. In a statement, President Joe Biden said, the opening of this essential supply route was the result of days of diplomatic engagement at the highest levels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier urged all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza. He said, Hamas must not interfere with the provision of this life-saving assistance. Palestinian civilians are not responsible for Hamas’s horrific terrorism, and they should not be made to suffer for its depraved acts, he added.

The opening of the supply route came after days of intense negotiations and an agreement reached by Biden with Israeli PM Netanyahu & Egyptian President Sisi.