US fully support India’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation in Tawang, says Pentagon

AMN

The United States has described Chinese incursion in Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh a growing trend by Beijing to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies.

During a press briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said, US Department of Defense continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang.

He said, US will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to ensure the security of its partners. Mr Ryder said, US fully support India’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, they are glad to hear that both sides have quickly disengaged.