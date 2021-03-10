US Defence Secretary General Lloyd J Austin to visit India on March 19

WEB DESK

US Defence Secretary General Lloyd J Austin will be on a three day visit to India from 19th of this month.

During his visit, Secretary Austin is expected to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior dignitaries of the Government of India.

Both Sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation.

Defence Ministry said, Secretary Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of the India-US strategic partnership.