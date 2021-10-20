US condemns recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

AMN / WEB DESK

The United States has condemned the recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter to condemn the violent attacks on Hindu temples and businesses in Bangladesh during the recent Durga Puja celebrations.

He urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the incidents thoroughly. The state department spokesperson said, freedom of religion or belief is a human right and every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays.