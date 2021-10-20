North Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

FILE PHOTO

North Korea today confirmed that it tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years.

Yesterday South Korea’s military had reported an apparent weapons test in waters off Japan’s coast.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said, the missile had lots of advanced control guidance technologies, and was fired from the same vessel as in a 2016 test. It said, the latest test will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of country’s navy. The State media said, the new missile has introduced advanced control guidance technologies including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility.

North Korea has carried out a flurry of missile tests in recent weeks, including of what it said were hypersonic and long-range weapons. Some of these tests violate strict international sanctions. The country is specifically prohibited by the United Nations from testing ballistic missiles as well as nuclear weapons.

The test yesterday came as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile polices such as joint US-South Korea military drills and international sanctions on the North.