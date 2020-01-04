FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2020 12:58:53      انڈین آواز
US committed to de-escalation after killing of top Iranian Commander: Pompeo

AMN

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today said that the US is committed to de-escalation after the killing of top Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani in an American strike. In a tweet, Mr Pompeo said that he had spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

He said that the US is thankful that its allies have recognized the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. He added that the US remains committed to de-escalation.

The United States announced earlier that it had killed the Commander of the Islamic Republic’s Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad’s international airport. The strike also killed the Deputy Chief of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

The Pentagon said, Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months and also approved the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

