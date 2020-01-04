FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2020 02:42:13      انڈین آواز
Ad

US sends more troops to Middle East

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States is sending 3,000 more army troops to the Middle East as reinforcements after the killing of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike ordered by President Donald Trump. They are in addition to about 700 soldiers who were deployed in Kuwait earlier this week after the storming of the United States Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters.

Prior to this week’s deployments, Trump administration had sent 14,000 additional troops to the Mideast since May, when it first publicly claimed Iran is planning attacks on US interests. The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed harsh retaliation for the killing of the senior military leader.

US President Donald Trump has said the execution of Iranian Commander Qasem Soleimani by US military was aimed to stop a war and not to start a war. He said Qassem was plotting attacks on US diplomats and military personnel before he was killed.

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as wholly lawful, saying that Soleimani posed an imminent threat against the United States and its interests in the region. Pompeo called world leaders yesterday to explain and defend Trump’s decision to order the airstrike.

The United States and Iran have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq immediately as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

No reason why we can’t qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri

HSB / New Delhi As the dawn of 2020 has settled down, ace striker Sunil Chhetri isn’t much willing to ru ...

Motorsports: Hero Team Rally geared-up to begin its campaign at DAKAR 2020

HSB / Jeddah,(Saudi Arabia) Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the rally racing team of Hero MotoCorp - world’s ...

Table Tennis: Manav on top of world in u-21

HSB / New Delhi Title-win at the ITTF Challenge Plus Canada Open in Markham has catapulted Manav Thakkar t ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!