US carries out new strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The US carried out new strikes in Yemen yesterday against anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country as a missile struck a Greek-owned vessel in the Red Sea.

Houthi militia has threatened to expand its attacks to include U.S. ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

The White House said, additional U.S. strikes took out ballistic missiles Houthis were ready to launch.

White House spokesman John Kirby said, the Houthis have a choice to make and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks.

Disruptions to Red Sea shipping caused by Houthi attacks will push up prices of consumer goods in Europe.

Experts say that the crisis might cause inflationary pressures and the cost of goods into Europe from Asia will be significantly higher. 

