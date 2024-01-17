Pakistan expels Iranian amabassador after air strike

AGENCIES / ISLAMABAD

Islamabad on Wednesday announced to expulsion of the Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran. The development came following Iran’s reportedly violation of Pakistani airspace.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

The development comes after Tehran targeted the bases of, what it claimed was a terrorist organisation, inside Pakistani territory, “Green Mountain” with drones and missiles, and destroyed the headquarters of the said terrorist group, reported Iranian state media.

Calling it an “unprovoked and blatant” breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran, Islamabad termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” Baloch said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that Islamabad has decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.

Iran attacks terrorist bases in Pakistan with drones and missiles

Iran has launched drone and missile attacks at terrorist group bases in Pakistan. The strike has hit a village, in the vast south-western province of Balochistan, which borders the two countries. Iranian state media said, missiles targeted two bases of militant group Jaish al Adl.

Jaish al-Adl is the most active and influential Sunni militant group operating in Sistan-Baluchestan. The terror group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.



Tehran has linked the group with attacks last month close to the border, which killed over a dozen Iranian police officers. At the time, Iran’s interior minister Ahmad Vahidi said that the militants responsible had entered the country from Pakistan.

Pakistan said Iranian strikes resulted in the death of two children and leaving three others injured. As per Pakistan’s foreign ministry statement. these strikes could have serious consequences.