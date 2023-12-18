US: Car smashes in President Biden convoy

AMN WEB DESK

A car crashed into a parked Secret Service SUV that was shielding President Biden’s motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday evening according to CBS news

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. ET as Mr. Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters, walking toward his vehicle. The president was unharmed.

A man driving a silver sedan crashed into a black SUV about 200 feet from where Mr. Biden was standing. Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle and instructed the driver to come out with his hands up.