PM Modi inaugurates SwarVed Mahamandir at Umaraha in Varanasi

Calls upon people to inculcate nine habits in life including water conservation

AMN / VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that decades after independence, the spiritual places of the country are now witnessing development along with creating new records in economic growth. After inaugurating the newly built SwarVed Mahamandir at Umaraha in Varanasi today, Mr Modi said, the construction of the Ram Temple is also going to be completed in Ayodhya within a few weeks.

Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the devotees of Mahamandir, Mr Modi urged people to inculcate nine habits in their lives. These include water conservation, promoting digital payment, cleanliness, local for vocal, visiting different places of the country, natural farming, promoting millets, fitness, and helping at least one poor family, he said.