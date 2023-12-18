इंडियन आवाज़     18 Dec 2023 02:19:23      انڈین آواز

Sajjan Jindal denies rape allegation as ‘False and baseless’

A woman doctor has alleged that Jindal raped her in January 2022 inside his company JSW Group’s headquarters.

JINDAL group chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal has denied the allegations of rape against him as “false and baseless”.

In a statement, the billionaire said that he will extend full cooperation to the investigation agencies probing the case.

“He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage,” the statement issued in his personal capacity read.

A 30-year-old woman has accused industrialist Sajjan Jindal of raping her after promising to marry her.

The woman, whose social media profile describes her as an actor, claimed she met Jindal (64), the chairman and managing director of the USD 23-billion JSW Group, at a cricket match in Dubai a few years ago which led to a friendship and subsequently to the industrialist getting attracted to her.

The alleged sexual assault happened on January 24 last year inside the JSW Group headquarters, the woman, a Mumbai resident, has claimed, adding that the industrialist had promised to marry her.

She approached the police on February 16, and the first information report (FIR) was filed at the BKC police station in Mumbai on December 13 under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Her complaint further alleged that on December 24, 2021, Jindal booked a suite at a five-star hotel in Bandra west, Mumbai, in her name.

Jindal shared his marital problems, then he allegedly hugged the victim, and attempted to kiss her, but she spurned his overtures.

Later, Jindal purportedly asked her to send him her revealing photos but she ignored and he also tried to lure her with offers of a bungalow, car and business help.

The woman said that the businessman expressed her sexual desires to which she said that it is only possible after marriage.

