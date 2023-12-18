Hindus should give up halal meat, eat only jhatka: Union minister Giriraj Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday asked Hindus to give up eating halal meat and consume only ‘jhatka’, the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade.

In his parliamentary constituency Begusarai he also made his supporters take the pledge that they will henceforth not spoil their ‘dharma’ by eating halal meat.

Talking to reporters, he said, “I admire the Muslims who make it a point to consume only halal meat. Now Hindus should demonstrate a similar commitment to their own religious traditions.”

“The Hindu way of slaughter is jhatka. Whenever Hindus perform ‘bali’ (animal sacrifice), they do so in a single stroke. As such, they must not corrupt themselves by eating halal meat. They must always stick to jhatka,” said Singh.

He also stressed on the need for a new business model in which there would be abattoirs and shops selling only jhatka meat.

Notably, a few weeks ago, Singh had also written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ban the sale of food products labelled as “halal”, drawing inspiration from the Yogi Adityanath government in adjoining Uttar Pradesh.