Maharashtra: SIT to Probe Bureaucrat’s Son Accused of Running Car Over Girlfriend in Thane

Maharashtra Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case of a senior bureaucrat’s son allegedly running a car over his girlfriend in Thane.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer will head the SIT probing the case. While an FIR has been lodged in the case, no arrest has been made so far.

In the case from Thane, a 26-year-old woman has alleged that her boyfriend tried to mow her down with her car on December 11. The accused has been identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) MD Anilkumar Gaikwad.

Ashwajit is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Maharashtra’s ruling coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to The Indian Express.

In her statement to media, the woman said that the police did not take action on her complaint initially and only acted after she posted about the incident on social media. She said that Ashwajit got aggressive with her and attacked her when she had gone to meet him at a hotel.

SIT To Conduct Thorough Probe: Police

Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh on Sunday said that the SIT would conduct a “thorough” probe in the incident. DCP (Zone 5) Amar Singh is going to lead the SIT probe, according to The Express.

“Statements of witnesses are being recorded, and forensic evidence is being collected. Further sections of the law will be added and accused implicated as and if further facts are disclosed during the investigation,” said Thane Commissioner Singh, as per The Express.

The police have registered the FIR against Ashwajit and two others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have registered a case against accused Ashwajit and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) at the Kasarvadavali Police Station.