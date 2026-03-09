US: Bomb Near NY Mayor Mamdani’s Home Probed as ISIS-Inspired Terror Act

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN News Desk

In United States, the New York authorities are investigating the discovery of a homemade explosive device near the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a suspected act of terrorism inspired by ISIS.

According to a report by The New York Times, the device was thrown outside the New York City mayor’s official residence during a protest on Saturday. Police officials said the incident triggered an immediate security response and a wider investigation.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that investigators have so far recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) linked to the case. One device was found near the mayor’s residence, while another was discovered in a vehicle on Sunday. Authorities are examining whether the devices are connected and who may be responsible.

Security agencies have increased surveillance around key locations in the city as the investigation continues. Officials are also looking into possible extremist links after early indications suggested the act may have been inspired by ISIS.

Police have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity while investigators work to determine the full circumstances behind the incident.