Opposition to Move Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Much before the Chief Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar announce the date for the upcoming assembly polls and remains engaged in reviewing preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, in the national capital, the Opposition is planning to move an impeachment motion against him.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has initiated efforts to bring the motion and is currently holding discussions with its partners in the INDIA bloc. So far, around 100 Opposition Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and about 50 from the Rajya Sabha have reportedly signed the proposal, which is expected to be submitted on Wednesday.

According to sources, since a resolution seeking the removal of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is scheduled to be taken up tomorrow, the TMC has decided to bring the proposal against the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday.

As per the rules under 184 of the construction the opposition can bring impeachment motion against the CEC and for which notice is to be submitted to the Speaker office and after proper vetting by the concerned department the notice is accepted and motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, fifteen days notice is sever before the motion is moved in the parliament.