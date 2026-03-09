Bangladesh moves to extradite Hadi murder suspects from India

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 9:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh has begun diplomatic efforts to bring back two suspects arrested in India in connection with the killing of July uprising leader and former Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said the government had initiated steps under the Bangladesh-India extradition agreement to repatriate the suspects. “The home ministry has already requested the foreign ministry to take the necessary steps,” he told journalists after a district law and order committee meeting in Cox’s Bazar.

Inspector General (IG) of Police Md Ali Hossain Fakir also confirmed that diplomatic channels were being used to return the accused. “They will be brought back shortly,” he said at a press briefing at police headquarters.

India’s West Bengal Police Special Task Force recently arrested prime accused Faisal Karim Masud, 37, from Patuakhali, and alleged associate Alamgir Hossain, 34, from Dhaka, near Bongaon in West Bengal.

Salahuddin cautioned against labelling every recent crime as mob violence. “Some incidents occur as isolated crimes. If someone is detained and tortured, that is a specific offence with its own legal definition. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said, adding: “There should be no mob culture in Bangladesh.”



IG Fakir said police would act against any criminal activity, including those involving political actors. “Political parties decide the direction of the country. But if anyone engages in criminal activities or breaks the law, we will bring them under the law,” he said.

He added that police had prepared a list of terrorists and criminals and would soon launch operations against them.