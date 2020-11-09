India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2020 04:04:43      انڈین آواز

US: Biden Pledges to Unify, Not Divide the country in Address to Nation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WASHINGTON

The US president elect Joe Biden has pledged to be “a president who seeks not to divide, but unify” the country during an address to the nation Saturday night from Wilmington, Delaware.

Echoing earlier speeches, Biden said it is “time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.”

Biden urged his supporters to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him, and he acknowledged the disappointment of those who support President Donald Trump.

“I’ve lost a couple times myself,” Biden said. “Now, let’s give each other a chance.”

The president-elect also announced that on Monday he will launch a COVID-19 task force “built on bedrock science” to begin the work of getting control over the pandemic, which Johns Hopkins University data says has infected more than 9.8 million Americans and killed more than 237,000.

A fixture in Washington political circles for nearly a half century, Biden is to be inaugurated Jan. 20, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, currently a U.S senator from California.

Biden was introduced on Saturday night by Harris, the daughter of immigrants who will be the first woman, first African American and first Indian American to serve as vice president.

“When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America,” she said to the cheers of the socially distanced outdoor crowd.

She thanked the voters across the nation for turning out in record numbers and delivering a “clear message: you chose hope, unity, decency, science and, yes, truth,” she said. “You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.”

Harris wore white in tribute to women’s suffrage and opened her remarks with a tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights champion. She also paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and the generations of women who came before her.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility.”

Biden, a Democrat who served 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as second in command to former President Barack Obama, was projected as the winner of the U.S. presidency earlier Saturday, after news organizations determined he had gained an insurmountable lead in the vote count in the state of Pennsylvania.

Across the country, his supporters exploded with joy at the news of Biden’s victory, honking car horns in Biden’s home city of Wilmington, Delaware, and pouring into the streets across the nation. A large crowd of celebrants danced and sang in the street in front of the White House in Washington.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Star studded field for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB/ Chandigarh Top pros of the country including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane will be seen ...

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

خبرنامہ

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

US: جیت کے بعد جو بائیڈن کا پہلا خطاب; مفاہمت کے لیے کام کرنے کا وعدہ کیا

نو منتخب امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے ملک میں مفاہمت کے لیے کام کر ...

ملک میں کووڈاُنیس سے صحتیابی کی شرح ے92.41 فیصد ہوئی

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے صحت یابی کی شرح بہتر ہوکر 92 اعشاریہ چار ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!