US and allies caution Lebanese militant group Hezbollah against escalating conflict in Israel

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been cautioned by the United States and its allies against escalating the conflict in Israel. This comes after the deployment of US military assets to prevent a potential widening of the war.



At this point, senior administration officials do not believe that Hezbollah is likely to join Hamas’ war against Israel. But they think the warnings are having an impact even though there has been some escalation on the border.



At Israel’s request, France has also conveyed to Hezbollah that they must stay out of the war and not escalate further or Israel will respond significantly.



Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.