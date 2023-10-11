इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 11:08:57      انڈین آواز

Pathankot airbase attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed in Pakistan’s Sialkot

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pathankot airbase attack mastermind Shahid Latif was killed by unidentified persons in Pakistan’s Sialkot today. He was one of the key conspirators in the 2016 Pathankot Air Force base terrorist attack and one of India’s most wanted terrorists.

Three gunmen on a motorcycle shot Latif and two of his associates near the Noor Madina Mosque in Punjab’s Daska after the Fajr prayer. Two of them died on the spot, while one was injured. He had been working as a Maulvi in the Masjid.  Latif was designated an “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by India. He had been living in Sialkot for a long and was involved in several terror strikes in India. He was accused of the hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Latif was the handler of four Pakistani terrorists who carried out the terror attack at the Pathankot airbase. Seven Indian Air Force personnel were killed when four JeM terrorists sneaked into the Pathankot. They were neutralized by National Security Guards and the Army commandoes in an 80-hour long ‘Operation Dhangu’.

Latif had been arrested in India in 1994 on terror charges. He was then put on trial and eventually jailed. He completed his sentence in 2010, after which he was deported to Pakistan. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart