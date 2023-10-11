इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 11:08:39      انڈین آواز

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 Addresses Climate Change, Records, and Sustainable Knowledge in the Digital Age

The International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 commences at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with the  theme “Enriching Knowledge Societies,”. The Congress has brought together an impressive array of experts and specialists in the field of archives, as well as thought leaders from across the globe. Their collective goal is to explore the transformative capabilities of providing information and ensuring access to it in modern societies.

The Congress is structured around five central themes: “Peace and Tolerance,” “Emerging Technologies: Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions,” “Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records, and Climate Change,” “Trust and Evidence,” and “Access and Memories.”

The Indian Delegation, headed by the Director General of the National Film Archives of India, brings in wealth of expertise and a collection of invaluable documents dating back over a century to share with their UAE counterparts at the ICA Congress.

Former French President François Hollande addressed the event, emphasizing the significance of the ICA Congress in the Middle East. He noted, “This is the first time that an ICA Congress has been held in the Middle East. This shows the importance of the event and the acceleration of conservation techniques in all regions of the world.”Hollande also commended the initiative to create a “working group on climate change” to control digital flows and help those affected by global warming, thus contributing to the success of COP28.

Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organisation Committee of the ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, underscored the United Arab Emirates’ dedication to preserving cultural and human heritage, enhancing the role of the archival sector, and its commitment to international cooperation and innovation.

The ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 promises to be a landmark event fostering dialogue and cooperation on critical topics such as climate change, emerging technologies, peace, and tolerance, reinforcing the UAE’s growing influence on the international knowledge and cultural stage.

