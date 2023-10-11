इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 09:36:57      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia in critical condition: Medical Board

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Bangladesh Ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is in critical condition and needs to be taken abroad urgently for better medical treatment, the medical board formed for her treatment said on Monday.

The medical board at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka has said the Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the main opposition party in Bangladesh,  Khaleda Zia cannot receive the necessary treatment in Bangladesh and needs to be sent abroad for a liver transplant. She is 78 years old. Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment since 9 August at the Evercare Hospital. The coordinator of the medical board, physician SM Siddique has said her life is in danger.

Siddique said Water has accumulated in her liver and that water is being emitted. Her liver has been infected. She must be taken abroad to overcome this condition.  High doses of antibiotics are not working on her and water from the stomach reaches the heart. For this, she has already been taken to the Critical Care Unit twice, the doctor said.

Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.  Khaleda Zia, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order. On 12 September the home minister of Bangladesh issued a notification to suspend Khaleda Zia’s sentence and extend her release by another six months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart