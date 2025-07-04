US: 4 killed, 14 injured in mass shooting at rapper’s album party in Chicago

AMN

In the US, four people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting late last night in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood. Media reports said, at least three victims remain in critical condition. The shooting occurred outside a restaurant and lounge that was hosting an album release party for a rapper, Mello Buckzz.

A vehicle pulled up, and at least one gunman inside it opened fire on a crowd gathered outside before quickly fleeing the scene. Police said no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.