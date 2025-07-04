Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban govt of Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia said yesterday that it had accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan, making it the first nation to recognise the Taliban government of the country. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow saw good prospects to develop ties and would continue to support Kabul in security, counter-terrorism and combating drug crime. It also saw significant trade and economic opportunities, especially in energy, transport, agriculture and infrastructure.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement that his country values this courageous step taken by Russia, and God willing, it will serve as an example for others as well.

No other country has formally recognised the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. However, China, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have all designated ambassadors to Kabul, in a step towards recognition.