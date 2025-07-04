Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban govt of Afghanistan

Jul 4, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia said yesterday that it had accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan, making it the first nation to recognise the Taliban government of the country. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow saw good prospects to develop ties and would continue to support Kabul in security, counter-terrorism and combating drug crime.  It also saw significant trade and economic opportunities, especially in energy, transport, agriculture and infrastructure.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement that his country values this courageous step taken by Russia, and God willing, it will serve as an example for others as well.

No other country has formally recognised the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. However, China, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have all designated ambassadors to Kabul, in a step towards recognition.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Argentina on July 4–5 in first bilateral trip in 57 years

Jul 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 4 killed, 14 injured in mass shooting at rapper’s album party in Chicago

Jul 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Hails India-Ghana Ties in address to Ghana’s Parliament

Jul 4, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets July 4: सेंसेक्स 193 अंक चढ़ा; ऑयल एंड गैस सेक्टर में सबसे अधिक बढ़त

4 July 2025 7:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 4: Sensex Rises 193 Pts; Nifty Nears 25,500 Amid Sectoral Gains

4 July 2025 7:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets July 3: उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच बाजार गिरा, सेंसेक्स 170 अंक टूटा, स्मॉल-कैप में तेजी

4 July 2025 6:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 03: Markets Slip Amid Volatile Expiry; Sensex Drops 170 Pts

4 July 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!