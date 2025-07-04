PM Modi Hails India-Ghana Ties in address to Ghana’s Parliament

Accra | July 3, 2025

In a landmark moment during his official visit to Ghana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana in Accra, underscoring the strong friendship and shared democratic values between India and the West African nation.

Calling India the “mother of democracy,” Mr. Modi highlighted how democracy is not just a governance model but a deeply rooted ethos for Indians. He praised Ghana’s own democratic journey, calling it a “beacon of dignity, resilience, and inspiration” for the entire African continent. Drawing a warm metaphor, he said the India-Ghana friendship is “sweeter than Ghana’s famous Sugar Loaf Pineapple.”

The Prime Minister’s speech came shortly after he was conferred with Ghana’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Star of Ghana, by President John Mahama. Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, Mr. Modi dedicated it to the youth of both nations and their shared aspirations for peace and progress.

Earlier, PM Modi paid homage to Ghana’s independence leader, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, at the Nkrumah Memorial Park, accompanied by Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

During his visit, Mr. Modi also met with President Mahama at the Jubilee House—built with Indian assistance—for wide-ranging talks focused on elevating bilateral ties. Both leaders agreed to upgrade the relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, expanding cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and digital infrastructure.

Four MoUs were exchanged, covering cultural exchange, standards, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, and a new Joint Commission Mechanism between the foreign ministries. India also offered support in establishing a regional vaccine hub in Ghana, promoting its role as a pharmaceutical partner for the Global South.

Prime Minister Modi also engaged with the Indian diaspora, who warmly welcomed him in Accra. In a social media post, he mentioned plans to work closely with Ghana in areas like critical minerals, maritime security, skill development, and energy cooperation.

Observers say the visit signals India’s deepening engagement with Africa and the Global South, positioning India as a trusted development partner. The upgrade to a Comprehensive Partnership and initiatives like the UPI digital payment system and Ayurveda collaboration are expected to boost connectivity, health tourism, and bilateral trade.

This historic visit not only strengthens diplomatic ties but sets the foundation for long-term economic, cultural, and strategic cooperation.