INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump, Putin Discuss Ukraine War; Russia Reiterates Focus on ‘Root Causes’

Jul 4, 2025

AMN WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a nearly hour-long phone conversation on Thursday, during which Trump urged a swift end to the Ukraine conflict. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin emphasized Russia’s intent to address the war’s “root causes”—a reference to NATO expansion and Western support for Ukraine.

The discussion did not include the recent U.S. decision to pause certain weapons shipments to Kyiv, Ushakov confirmed. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Denmark that he hopes to speak to Trump soon regarding the halt in aid, which is raising concerns in Kyiv.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of some critical military equipment, including Patriot missile systems, due to supply constraints. Ukraine responded by summoning the acting U.S. envoy in Kyiv, warning that reduced aid could weaken its defense against increased Russian attacks.

Ushakov added that while Russia remains open to dialogue with the U.S., any peace talks must take place directly between Moscow and Kyiv. He also noted there were no plans discussed for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin.

