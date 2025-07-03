Bangladesh declares August 5 as public holiday to mark ‘July mass uprising day’

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

The Bangladesh government has officially declared August 5 a public holiday to observe ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, commemorating the ouster of the Awami League government through last year’s student-led protests. The Cabinet Division issued gazette notifications on July 2 confirming the decision, including the day in the ‘A’ category of national and international observances.



Another notification designated July 16 as ‘July Martyrs’ Day’, to be observed under the ‘B’ category. Meanwhile, the previously declared ‘New Bangladesh Day’ on August 8 has been dropped following a policy change.

The government had earlier, on June 26, announced the inclusion of both August 5 and August 8 in the national calendar. A 36-member National Committee has been formed to oversee the 36-day programme from July 1 to August 5 marking the uprising.



NCP won’t join national polls sans implementation of July charter: Political responses have intensified, as National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam warned that his party will boycott the upcoming national elections unless the July Charter—a reform document— is implemented. “We will boycott the national election if the recommendations of the July Charter are not implemented before the election,” Nahid said while speaking to reporters in Syedpur, Nilphamari, after offering prayers at the grave of Sajjad Hossain, a martyr of the uprising.



Nahid, a former interim government adviser and coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, launched a nationwide Road March from the north to raise awareness against what he described as the “reemergence of fascism” in the country. He urged his supporters to uphold the “spirit of the mass upsurge.”



The July Charter, once endorsed by interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, is being referred to as a “Magna Carta” for political reform in Bangladesh, aiming to eradicate autocracy, political criminalisation, and corporate dominance in parliament.



Professor Ali Riaz, Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission, expressed hope on June 29 about reaching an agreement to sign the Charter, which was shaped through consensus on July 16 last year, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Abu Sayed. However, the Commission has yet to formally release the document, even as national elections are expected before Ramadan in February next year.